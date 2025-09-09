PH men’s 6 all set for battle

MANILA – Alas Pilipinas defenders are ready for battle in the FIVB Men’s World Championship set Sept. 12-28 at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alas Pilipinas kicks off its Pool A campaign against world No. 43 Tunisia at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Pasay Arena after the grand opening ceremony featuring Korean pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer Karencitta that starts at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available through the official website https://www.philippineswch2025.com.

Middle blockers Kim Malabunga, Peng Taguibolos and Lloyd Josafat believe that preparation, chemistry and heart will help them face the tough challenge ahead.

“It’s a big challenge for us middle blockers because we have to protect the team through our blocking,” Malabunga said in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

“That’s why we need to apply everything coach Angiolino [Frigoni] is teaching us so we can help the team. So far, our training has been really good. Our transitions are improving,” added the 6-foot-5 player, the elder among the middle blockers in the pool that also includes

Lucca Mamone.

Against much taller opponents, Taguibolos and Josafat will focus on making adjustments and finding ways to contribute beyond just blocking.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for me because of the height disparity. Our opponents will be much taller for sure. But if we can’t score on the attack or get a clean block, we’ll find other ways to contribute to the team,” the 6-foot-6 Taguibolos said.

“Coach Angiolino always reminds us that it doesn’t have to be a complete block. What matters is at least getting a touch on the ball, slowing it down -- that’s the goal. That will help our team,” the 6-foot-4 Josafat added.

Liberos Jack Kalingking, Vince Lorenzo and Josh Ybañez, responsible for keeping rallies alive, know their steadiness could make all the difference.

“I’ll just apply what we learned in Europe, what our coaches taught us and of course, it feels great that if I manage to dig or receive the ball, it’s already a big accomplishment. It means I’ve done my role,”

Lorenzo said.

Kalingking, a member of the national team that bagged the silver at the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games, serves as an anchor in the minds of his younger teammates.

“The most important thing is probably guiding them the right way -- showing the right character, how to help the team and of course, building their confidence so they can show they’re not afraid on the court,” he said.

The Philippines battles No. 23 Egypt on Sept. 16 before taking on powerhouse No. 13 Iran on Sept. 18, both at the Pasay venue. / PNA