PH Mice sales leads hit P1.9B

THE Philippines generated P1.9 billion in potential sales leads from its participation in the 34th Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia (IT&CMA) 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, up 12.8 percent from the P1.7 billion recorded a year earlier, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines said.

The three-day event, held on Sept. 22-24, 2026, at the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, drew the country’s largest delegation to date, with 31 representatives from 23 private-sector entities.

The delegation included hotels, luxury resorts, destination management companies and convention venues seeking to attract international meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) business.

The TPB said business-to-business (B2B) meetings with international buyers generated the sales leads, reflecting continued interest in the Philippines as a Mice destination.

The Philippine Pavilion featured destination showcases highlighting Bohol and Palawan, incorporating traditional solihiya-inspired designs. It also hosted a coffee counter featuring local Philippine blends.

The pavilion facilitated engagements with buyers and trade representatives from Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa and the Americas.

“As the public sector, our role is to connect local sellers with global buyers,” TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

The agency aims to help local tourism stakeholders expand their international reach by promoting Philippine destinations and community-based tourism experiences, she added.

The TPB said it would continue implementing international marketing initiatives and trade missions to sustain the country’s position as a global Mice destination. / KOC