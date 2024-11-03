Ph needs more airline mechanics

BEYOND expanding airport infrastructure across the country, there is a critical need to address the shortage of skilled aviation professionals, especially airline maintenance technicians (AMTs), an industry player said.

At the recent private-led Cebu Aviation Summit 2024, Airworks Aviation president Vincent Charles Ong emphasized the growing demand for AMTs in the Philippines amid the resurgence of travel and tourism. Ong also noted that many skilled AMTs are being recruited to work at airports in Singapore and Dubai, further intensifying the local shortage.

Although becoming an AMT only requires a two-year course, interest among Filipinos to take on this career remains low, he said.

Ong suggested that the low interest may stem from limited awareness about the job.

“Many people don’t realize that this can be their pathway to a career in aviation,” he said.

“We need more mechanics than airports, especially now that we are seeing rapidly expanding travel and tourism sectors,” he added.

AMTs ensure that aircraft fleets are safely and

efficiently maintained.

Quoting Airbus’ latest market report, Ong said the Asia-Pacific region will experience tremendous demand for aviation professionals over the next two decades with a fresh requirement of over 268,000 pilots, 298,000 mechanics, and 433,000 cabin crews.

Ong believes this presents a valuable opportunity for Cebuanos to pursue these careers and for Cebu to establish itself as a key player in the airline maintenance industry.

Local airlines, including Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines, are expected to expand fleets and increase flight frequencies, which intensifies the need for well-trained maintenance professionals.

According to Ong, Filipinos are exceptionally well-suited for these roles due to their inherent work ethic and resilience.

“We are the only ones who can withstand the heat,” he said, noting that this is the top reason Filipino AMTs are in demand globally.

AMTs working in the Philippines enjoy an entry-level salary of P25,000-P30,000 a month.

As regional and international travel demand surges, Ong said there’s a critical need to invest in training programs, education, and campaigns to meet the shortage of AMTs locally.

“There is no thriving aviation industry or hub without skilled professionals—pilots, aircraft mechanics, flight attendants, airport staff, and more. The success of our aviation sector relies on well-trained individuals who are ready to meet the demands of this dynamic field,” Ong said.

Ong noted addressing the shortage of AMTs bodes well for the Philippines, whose economy is also reliant on tourist receipts.

The Economist is projecting tourist arrivals to the Philippines to reach 12 million by 2030, with nearly all of these travelers expected to arrive by air.

The resulting surge in flights means airlines will need more ground crew, mechanics, and maintenance personnel to keep operations running smoothly and safely.

“This makes aviation not just a transportation industry, but a cornerstone of our economic growth,” Ong said, pointing to the multiplier effect that a robust aviation sector has on job creation, infrastructure investment and economic development.

Moreover, a robust aviation maintenance workforce will strengthen the Philippines’ appeal as a maintenance hub, positioning the country to serve as a destination for international carriers seeking maintenance services.

At present, the Philippines is home to several aviation maintenance facilities, including maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and aviation training centers—Asian Aerospace, Aplus, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corp., and Inaec Aviation Corp.

But recently, according to Ong, Cebu is starting to gain ground as a maintenance hub with already eight Airbuses owned by Cebu Pacific parked at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The Cebu Aviation Summit 2024 held on Oct. 25, 2024, at the City Sports Club Cebu gathered some 300 participants composed of students, parents, industry leaders and local stakeholders.

Cebu Pacific, Aboitiz GMCAC representing MCIA, the Philippine Air Force, CAE, the world leader in simulator manufacturer and training; Sputnik Aviation, the leading finishing school/review center for airline pilot candidates; and Asian Air Safari, the leading general aviation operator in the country aside from being the longest running aviation and travel show in the region also joined the summit.

The summit was organized to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals, celebrating the industry’s bright future and offering young Filipinos a pathway to success in a growing field.

By next year, Ong said they plan to involve the government so they can address the opportunities and challenges in the growing aviation industry. / KOC