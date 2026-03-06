PH needs P3B to repatriate all 2M OFWs in Middle East

THE National Government may need more than P3 billion to repatriate about two million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East if the ongoing conflict in the region worsens, officials said during a Senate hearing on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said current resources can support existing repatriation requests, but additional funding will be needed if a larger number of workers decide

to return.

“We can live with the current budget with the current level of repatriation requests. However,… in a worst-case scenario, yes, kailangan po ng supplemental funding (we would need supplemental funding),” Cacdac said.

Patricia Yvonne Caunan, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), said the National Government’s Emergency Repatriation Fund (ERF) currently stands at about P1.5 billion after partial utilization

this year.

Owwa simulations show that a mass evacuation from the Middle East could cost as much as P3.67 billion if the

crisis escalates.

Caunan said the repatriation of one OFW costs about P150,000, covering airfare, welfare assistance and other logistical support until the worker reaches home.

“With around 2.4 million Filipinos in the Middle East, kung one percent lamang ang mag-request ng repatriation, that would be around 24,000 (If just one percent request repatriation, that would be about 24,000 people),” Caunan said.

She said such a scenario would create a funding gap of about P2.2 billion beyond the current ERF allocation.

Officials said the National Government is studying possible funding sources, including the contingency fund and potential savings from other agencies, while discussions with the Department of Budget and Management are ongoing. / PNA