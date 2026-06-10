PH paddlers set for Hong Kong Dragon Boat tilt

HONG KONG – Fresh off consecutive medal finishes, the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Elite team is heading back to Hong Kong this month to compete in the 50th Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR), where more than 4,500 athletes from 16 countries will gather for one of Asia’s biggest dragon boat competitions on June 27-28, 2026.

Recognized by the International Dragon Boat Federation and the Asian Dragon Boat Federation, the PDBF team has achieved global success through world championship titles and record-breaking performances.

The team has a long history of success when competing in the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, winning gold in the International Open Competition in 2024 and silver in the 500m Women’s International Championship in 2025.

As IDBR marks its golden jubilee, organizers are introducing new race categories, including the “50th Anniversary Fisherman Invitational Cup,” which will see traditional fishermen’s teams compete using wooden dragon boats, and the “50th Anniversary Championship,” where champions from major race divisions compete for the title of the Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion.

Beyond the excitement on the water, visitors can enjoy a wider lineup of summer experiences through the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) new “Hong Kong Summer Fun” campaign, which combines major cultural events with limited-time travel offers across the city.

Visitors can explore a Dragon Boat Food Lane and Beer Garden at the Avenue of Stars alongside themed installations and interactive experiences celebrating the city’s dragon boat heritage.

Festival-goers can also participate in cultural heritage workshops like fishing net plaiting, blown sugar making, and lye rice dumpling making.

Interactive experiences, including virtual reality dragon boat paddling, will offer a fresh way to experience the sport. In addition to this, a dedicated live viewing zone will allow visitors to catch the action from Victoria Harbour up close.

As part of the Hong Kong Summer Fun campaign, HKTB is also rolling out a range of travel offers. From June 15 to Aug. 31, tourists who book hotels via Trip.com or Ctrip worth at least HK$1,500 for travel between July 1 and Sept. 14 can enjoy attraction ticket offers and public transport discounts of up to 50 percent. / PR