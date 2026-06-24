PH pre-need industry sustains financial strength in Q1 2026

THE Philippine pre-need industry remained resilient despite the decline in income in the first quarter of the year, the Insurance Commission (IC) said Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The IC said the industry’s total net income fell to P140 million in the first quarter of 2026 from last year’s P1.17 billion due to the lower income generated from trust funds.

“The decrease in investment earnings reflects the impact of global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, which have affected financial markets and investment performance,” IC Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado said in a statement.

“Increased market volatility and inflationary pressures also contributed to the decline in the industry’s net income.”

Despite the decline, the IC said the number of plans sold for the quarter continued to rise, increasing by 11.92 percent to 244,233 plans sold from 218,218 in the first quarter of 2025.

“Life and memorial plans continued to dominate sales, accounting for 99.92 percent of all plans sold during the quarter,” Regalado said.

Total premium income increased by 12.31 percent to P6.53 billion from P5.82 billion last year.

Total net worth went up by 12.18 percent to P32.36 billion from P28.84 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Total assets rose by 9.6 percent to P179.32 billion from P163.61 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by investments in trust funds, which accounted for 85.79 percent of total assets. / PNA