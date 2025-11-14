PH pushes digital government, fintech access with DICT–Maya tie-up

THE Philippines is accelerating digital government and financial inclusion with an expanded partnership between the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and fintech platform Maya, formalized at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025.

The collaboration aims to streamline government services and expand access to digital financial tools for millions of Filipinos. Under the agreement, Maya’s financial services—including payments, savings, credit and rewards—will be integrated into the eGovPH app to enable faster, more secure transactions and personalized incentives that encourage digital adoption.

“By enabling seamless digital payments and expanding access to financial tools in the eGovPH app, we move closer to a future where government transactions are simple, secure and truly accessible to all Filipinos,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said.

Maya executives said the partnership demonstrates how fintech can modernize public platforms.

“DICT is building the architecture for a modern digital government, and Maya is proud to deliver the financial layer that supports it,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya group president and co-founder of Maya Bank.

Founder and chief executive officer Orlando Vea added that the collaboration brings essential services closer to citizens, from paying permits to supporting small businesses.

The partnership also extends to Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Services, the regulatory framework for delivery operators and riders. Maya will provide digital payments, micro-savings, credit and insurance tools and rewards for compliance, helping strengthen financial stability and transparency in the sector.

At SFF, Maya co-presents the Philippine Pavilion with FintechAlliance.ph, showcasing the country’s advances in digital finance, citizen-centric innovation and open government initiatives—highlighting the Philippines’ growing role in the regional digital economy. / KOC