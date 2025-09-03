PH readies for bigger Asean role with rising regional investments

THE Philippines’ chairmanship of Asean in 2026 is expected to boost its standing as a regional investment hub, with the Board of Investments (BOI) reporting P252 billion worth of projects from Asean neighbors since 2020.

From January to July 2025 alone, Asean investments reached P58.07 billion, projected to create over 15,000 jobs. Trade Secretary and BOI chair Cristina Roque said the inflows reflect “growing confidence of foreign investors in the Philippines as a place for business growth.”

Singapore remains the top Asean investor at P246 billion, followed by Indonesia (P12.27 billion), Thailand (P4.34 billion) and Malaysia (P1.7 billion). Most pledges went to information and communication (P169.59 billion) and power, including renewable energy (P74.20 billion).

BOI executive director Evariste Cagatan said the investments align with the country’s push for smart manufacturing, renewable energy and the digital economy.

The Philippines has also advanced regional cooperation, hosting the 2023 Asean Coordination Committee on Investment meeting and joining the 2024 launch of the Asean Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan. This October, it will showcase priority projects at the Asean Investment Forum in Kuala Lumpur.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas likewise recorded steady FDI inflows from Asean, with net investments hitting $95.78 million in the first seven months of 2025.

With the 2026 Asean hosting, the Philippines aims to further drive inclusive and sustainable growth in the region, backed by strong investment momentum. / KOC