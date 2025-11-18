PH retail braces for strong Q4 on bonuses, remittances

PHILIPPINE retail is expected to benefit from a traditionally strong fourth quarter, driven by employees’ holiday bonuses and higher remittances from overseas Filipinos, consultancy Colliers Philippines said.

With inflation projected to settle below the government’s two to four percent target in 2025, disposable incomes are likely to support heightened consumer spending this season.

In its latest market report, Colliers urged mall operators and retailers to intensify marketing campaigns and curate holiday events to attract shoppers.

Experiential retail, including activity centers, bazaars, concerts, and family-friendly installations, has proven effective in increasing foot traffic and time spent in malls, the firm noted.

It also highlighted the growing importance of omnichannel strategies, as consumers increasingly mix online and offline shopping. Enhanced digital platforms, streamlined checkouts, discounted shipping, and expedited deliveries complement physical stores, which remain critical to Filipino shopping habits amid near pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Colliers sees opportunities for developers to attract foreign brands, particularly in home furnishing and personal accessories, which typically occupy large mall spaces and accelerate overall space absorption.

The firm said these trends signal a shift toward more immersive and premium retail experiences in the Philippines. / KOC