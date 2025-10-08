PH risks ‘prostituting its future’ as education decline fuels brain drain, says global strategist

THE Philippines’ eroding education standards and weak human capital strategy are accelerating a brain drain that could leave the country unprepared for the global economy’s next phase, according to international strategy expert Dr. Brian To.

“Every day, three to four Boeing 747s worth of Filipinos leave the country to work overseas,” To, a global strategist and senior fellow at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview with Cebu’s Beyond The Headlines.

“We are prostituting the future of the country. We educate our children to an undergraduate level, then push them abroad to serve other economies instead of our own.”

To, who is known for his work in strategic leadership, global business consulting and public administration, said the country’s education system remains two years behind global standards following the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions, with literacy, math and science competencies lagging behind neighboring Asean economies.

“We are behind Science, English and Math. How can we compete when others are sprinting ahead?” he warned.

He said the absence of a national strategy to retain and nurture Filipino talent has left the country dependent on remittances that now contribute roughly 11 percent of gross domestic product.

“We have brilliant engineers, doctors and IT workers — but they are fueling other countries’ growth. Even my top student globally is a Filipino who studied here, yet our system gives them no reason to stay,” To said.

To urged the government and the private sector to invest in continuing professional education and language proficiency, noting that language remains a key economic tool.

“If you can’t link language to livelihood, you lose competitiveness,” he said, adding that English remains one of the Philippines’ few global advantages.

He also pushed for longer school hours and higher-quality instruction, calling education reform a “national emergency.”

“If not, we’re prostituting our children. We are prostituting our future,” he said.

Despite the challenges, To remains hopeful. “The Filipino people are the most deserving I’ve met anywhere in the world. They deserve great education, great leadership and great opportunity,” he said.

To is one of the speakers in the upcoming Cebu Province Economic Forum 3.0 on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol. The forum is an initiative of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Provincial Government. / KOC