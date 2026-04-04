PH secures safe route thru Strait of Hormuz

IRAN will allow the “safe, unhindered, and expeditious” passage of Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources and all Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, its top diplomat told the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

The DFA, in a statement, said the assurance was made during a phone call between Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The DFA said the development is vital for the Philippines, as it will not only secure the safety of Filipino seafarers operating in the area but “also help ensure energy security for the country.”

“Given that the Philippines imports the majority of its energy requirements from the Middle East, these assurances from Iran will greatly facilitate the steady delivery of critical oil and fertilizer supplies to the Philippines,” it said.

DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel, meanwhile, said the passage would not involve any toll fee amid reports that Iran is planning to impose at least US$1 per barrel, estimated to be around US$2 million for each vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“On the question regarding the reported toll fee, there is no toll fee,” she said in a text message to reporters.

Both foreign ministers, the DFA said, affirmed their commitment to “maintaining excellent relations and achieving lasting peace through continued dialogue and diplomacy.”

The call came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the DFA to initiate talks with Tehran to ensure the safe passage of Philippine-bound ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran maintains a de facto blockade on the critical maritime chokepoint following the joint military operations mounted by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28, which targeted its nuclear sites and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The blockade on the waters has since sent energy markets into shock, with rising oil and fuel prices prompting governments to implement austerity measures.

Last week, Marcos declared a state of national energy emergency to address potential disruption in fuel supply and stabilize the country’s energy sector. / PNA