PH seeks market access for mangoes, bananas to Egypt

THE Philippines is actively pursuing deeper agricultural trade ties with Egypt to explore broader market access for high-value Philippine produce, particularly mangoes and bananas, the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel discussed the issue with Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Nader Nabil Zaki recently to expand overseas markets for its agricultural products.

The discussions form part of a larger effort by the department to diversify export destinations and unlock new trade opportunities in strategically located and fast-growing markets such as North Africa.

Egypt, an important economy in Africa, recently opened its doors to Philippine durian, a move that Tiu Laurel hopes will pave the way for similar access to more local fruits.

“They already granted us access to durian. We are hopeful they will do the same for our mangoes and bananas,” Laurel said.

As part of the trade discussions, the Philippines is finalizing the pest risk assessment and food safety analysis for Egyptian grapes and

ware potatoes.

The bilateral dialogue comes with a growing momentum for Philippine agri-exports. Late in May, the Philippines completed its first commercial shipment of fresh mangoes to Italy, expanding its footprint in the

European market.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing to bring Philippine durian to New Zealand. / XINHUA