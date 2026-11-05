PH seeks tariff cuts on exports to Japan

PHILIPPINE-MADE heated tobacco products (HTPs), fruits and other agricultural commodities could gain wider access to the Japanese market under a proposal presented by Senators Erwin Tulfo and Francis Pangilinan to remove import tariffs on these products.

In a news release on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, Tulfo said the proposal was raised during the Philippine Senate delegation’s parliamentary visit to Japan, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“With the emergence of new products from the Philippine tobacco industry and the increasing demand for them in Japan, we are respectfully asking the Japanese government to consider our proposal to exempt Philippine-made HTPs from tariffs,” Tulfo said.

HTPs are devices that heat processed tobacco to produce an aerosol instead of burning it like conventional cigarettes.

Tulfo, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said removing tariffs would improve the competitiveness of Philippine-made products in Japan, particularly against similar imports from the European Union.

He said the proposal also seeks to expand opportunities for Filipino farmers and exporters under the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA).

Signed in September 2006 and implemented in December 2008, the PJEPA provides for the reduction or elimination of tariffs on various goods traded between the two countries.

Tulfo said the agreement should accommodate emerging products and provide greater opportunities for Philippine agricultural exports.

“This will not only ensure a steady supply to our Asian neighbors but will also strengthen the Philippine manufacturing, agriculture, and export industries, ultimately boosting the country’s economy and generating jobs,” he said.

The proposal was raised as the Philippine delegation, led by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, held meetings with Japanese government and parliamentary leaders, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi and House of Representatives Speaker Eisuke Mori.

The delegation also includes Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Manuel Lapid, Raffy Tulfo, Joseph Victor Ejercito and Pangilinan.

The visit includes engagements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan-Asean Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Group and Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League.

The discussions follow the Sept. 16 visit of Japanese lawmakers led by House of Councillors Vice President Tetsuro Fukuyama to the Philippine Senate in Pasay City. / PNA