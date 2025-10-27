PH seen to gain from upgraded Asean trade pacts with China

THE Philippines stands to benefit from broader market access, stronger supply chains, and faster movement of goods under two upgraded regional trade deals signed by Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque at the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit on Saturday.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the new agreements — the Asean–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol and the Second Protocol to Amend the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) — are expected to enhance the country’s export competitiveness, create jobs, and improve logistics and market efficiency across Southeast Asia.

“These milestones show how Asean cooperation can directly benefit our people. By modernizing trade rules, promoting fair competition, and improving how goods move across borders even during emergencies, we can build an inclusive regional economy that supports growth, stability, and opportunity for all,” Roque said in a statement.

The ACFTA 3.0 Upgrade deepens Asean–China cooperation in digital, green, and sustainable trade by improving customs procedures, harmonizing standards, and strengthening consumer protection. It builds on the original 2002 framework implemented in 2010 and introduces measures aimed at ensuring transparency and product safety in the Asean–China market.

The protocol is also expected to benefit Filipino enterprises by boosting trust in e-commerce and cross-border transactions and by expanding cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

Meanwhile, the updated ATIGA framework modernizes trade facilitation among Asean members through provisions on remanufactured goods, supply-chain connectivity, and trade during humanitarian crises.

The new Trade in Crisis Situations clause will allow scanned trade documents for essential goods such as food, medicine, and relief items to speed up border clearance during emergencies. Member states have also agreed to prioritize intra-Asean supply during crises. / KOC