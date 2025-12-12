PH sellers see fivefold sales jump selling online

THE expanding ecosystem of e-commerce platform Shopee is helping Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) scale faster, reach wider markets and boost online sales, according to its first impact report, Shopee: A Decade of Impact for Sellers.

MSMEs across Asia recorded over US$270 billion in sales on Shopee since 2015, with the number of small businesses onboarded doubling annually. About 80 percent operate outside capital cities — a trend strongly reflected in

the Philippines.

Filipino MSMEs saw a fivefold increase in average annual items sold over the past decade, while the number of local sellers doubled each year. Participation grew sharply in Visayas and Mindanao, expanding 30 times as digital commerce widened economic access beyond Luzon.

“Digital platforms have created new opportunities for people and businesses everywhere,” said Shopee chief operating officer Terence Pang.

Shopee’s content ecosystem — especially Shopee Live and Shopee Video — has become a major growth driver. Orders from Shopee Live for small Philippine sellers have quadrupled annually, while the creator network expanded fourfold, strengthening brand engagement. Its Affiliate Marketing Solutions has also driven a 30 percent rise in MSME orders as influencers helped boost

product discovery.

More local MSMEs are also selling overseas. Over 400,000 Filipino sellers have joined the Shopee International Platform, enabling sales to markets like Singapore and Malaysia. Since 2018, more than 2.1 million regional sellers have joined the Shopee Export Program.

Shopee said it continues to promote inclusive access to goods, income and employment across Southeast Asia. More than 140 billion items were purchased by users outside capital cities, while 23 million affiliates and creators now earn through the Shopee Affiliate Program. In the Philippines, over 90 percent of Shopee employees are locally hired. / KOC