PH sends fresh durian, mangosteen to Canada

THE Philippines is seeking to expand its agricultural export markets with trial shipments of fresh durian and mangosteen to Canada, as the government looks to narrow the country’s persistent farm trade deficit.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said nearly a metric ton of the two fruits will be shipped to Canadian buyers this week.

A shipment of 300 kilos of durian and 120 kilos of mangosteen was scheduled to leave for Vancouver on Wednesday, while another 300 kilos of durian and 200 kilos of mangosteen are set to depart for Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

The shipments are for Canadian buyer Fresh Makers Ltd., represented by Jackson Ng, the DA said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the shipments are part of the government’s efforts to find new markets for Philippine agricultural products and create additional income opportunities for farmers.

The DA is also pursuing export opportunities for other high-value commodities, including cacao, coffee and okra, as it seeks to diversify the country’s agricultural export basket.

The initiative comes as the Philippines’ agricultural trade deficit has exceeded $11 billion annually since 2022, according to the DA.

“Expanding exports is essential to redirecting more value toward Filipino farmers and rural communities,” Tiu Laurel said, in a statement.

DA Undersecretary Philip Young said the government is working to secure international markets for Philippine high-value crops.

The Canada shipments build on the exporter’s experience in France, where three air cargo shipments of fresh durian have already been completed, with weekly shipments continuing.

The fruits bound for Canada were transported through Philippine Airlines flights.

The DA said sustained export growth will depend on reliable supply, competitive logistics, consistent product quality and sufficient production capacity to meet overseas demand. / KOC