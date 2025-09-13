PH shines in debut at 6th Asian Yogasana Championship

THE Philippine Yogasana Sports Association Inc.’s (PYSAI) newly formed national team pulled off a stunning debut at the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship by copping one gold and three silver medals in the two-day event that wrapped up last month at the Zayed Sports Complex.

Lapu-Lapu City’s very own Regine Anne Rago and Chriz Nouelle Nebril, proved that heart, skill and determination can triumph over experience as they held their own in their respective divisions against seasoned competitors from yogasana powerhouses.

Rago captured the gold medal in the Artistic event, defeating formidable opponents from Iran and India. She also secured a silver medal in the Traditional event, placing second to UAE, with India taking third.

Nebril, on the other hand, delivered equally stellar performances, earning silver medals in both the Artistic and Traditional events. In the Artistic category, the top spot went to Bangladesh, with Iran in third. In the Traditional category, India took gold, followed by Nebril and then Iran.

“They faced a stacked field where India was the expected stronghold and the UAE enjoyed the home-court advantage, they held their own and brought the wow factor to the mats,” said PYSAI president Mary Glo Villacastin.

The team’s success was all the more remarkable given the short preparation time. “We had only three weeks to get ready for this championship, but the passion, discipline, and support from our community carried us through,” Nebril said.

“It was overwhelming yet fulfilling to take on this role. I came not just to compete, but to help our yoga community better understand AYSF and open doors for future athletes. Winning a gold medal on my first try, against such strong competitors, makes me even happier and more grateful to carry the Philippine flag,” said Rago.

Both Rago and Nebril extended heartfelt thanks to their fellow Cebuanos and supporters across the Philippines for rallying behind them on their historic first international outing.

This debut marks a promising start for the Philippines in the international yogasana scene—signaling the country’s potential to stand toe-to-toe with the sport’s giants in the years to come.

“Our finish gives us the added confidence and motivation to further introduce Yogasana to more Filipinos. It shows us that this is a sport where we can truly excel, and with the right support and exposure, we can build a strong foundation that will allow more athletes from our country to shine on the international stage,” Villacastin said.

Villacastin encouraged yogis interested in pursuing the competition route not to hesitate to reach out through PYSAI on their official Facebook Page. / RSC