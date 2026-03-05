PH showcases heritage, artistry at ASEAN meet

THE Philippines showcased its vibrant heritage, cuisine, and artistry at a welcome dinner hosted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for foreign delegates of the week-long 2026 Asean Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) meetings.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, serving as the 2026 ASCC chair, hosted the reception Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Centro de Turismo in Intramuros, Manila. The DSWD stated Thursday, March 5, 2026, that the venue—a collaborative project involving First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Department of Tourism, and the Intramuros Administration—provided an ideal backdrop for an authentic Filipino experience.

“It essentially tells the cultural and spiritual roots of the Filipinos, blending history with modern technology. As you look around, you will see the Philippines’ journey from our pre-colonial period through all the challenges that shaped us into the nation we are today,” Gatchalian said.

A centerpiece of the venue, the Galleon of the Psychopomp, served as a focal point for the evening. Gatchalian noted that the piece reflects the story of Asean itself.

“It is inspired by the old Manila galleons that used to cross vast oceans to trade and link people with different cultures. To me, it is a perfect metaphor for us,” he said. “Similar to a balangay or a galleon navigating gentle or towering waves, we know that we, too, are on a shared journey of steering the region toward a more people-centered, inclusive, progressive, and resilient future.”

The evening’s menu, curated by Chef Florabel Co Yatco, celebrated Filipino culinary excellence. Guests were served mini chicken inasal skewers with atchara and a pako (fern) salad with Palawan cashews. The main course featured grilled tiger prawns in crab fat sauce and lamb adobo paired with red mountain rice and Baguio harvest vegetables.

For dessert, delegates enjoyed suman latik with Batangas tsokolate, Palawan sans rival balls, and queso de bola cheesecake.

The cultural experience was completed by performances from Filipino singer Johnoy Danao and the award-winning De La Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) Rondalla string ensemble. / PNA