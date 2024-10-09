PH, South Korea further boosts tourism ties

MORE Koreans are expected to arrive in the Philippines following the signing of the 2024-2029 Tourism Cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Department of Tourism and South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the DOT, the signing of the implementation program for 2024-2029 continues and expands the bilateral tourism cooperation between the two countries under an MOU on Tourism Cooperation previously signed in 2006.

The deal was signed by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and her counterpart, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, on Oct. 7, 2024, with an exchange of documents witnessed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Malacañan Palace.

The renewed cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea includes the exchange of tourism professionals, sharing information on tourism development, improving safety mechanisms, and joint promotion to boost tourist traffic. Both countries will also support each other’s tourism fairs and encourage investment in hotels, resorts, cruises, and related industries.

A Joint Working Group will be formed to serve as a platform for both countries to ensure the discussion and enforcement of the program.

Frasco said the renewed implementation program is expected to strengthen this robust partnership by introducing new initiatives focused on sustainability, green technology, and the development of emerging tourism destinations across the Philippines.

“We look forward to further deepening our collaboration with South Korea in the coming years,” Frasco said.

As of October 7, South Korea leads in international visitor arrivals to the Philippines, accounting for 27.16 percent of total foreign tourists since January 2024, with 1,230,858 visitors. / KOC