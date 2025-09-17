PH spikers score upset over Egypt

MANILA – Alas Pilipinas will go down in history as the first Philippine team to win a match at the FIVB Men’s World Championship, beating world No. 22 Egypt 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Outside hitter Marck Jesus Espejo delivered the winning point with a monster block. He finished with 13 points, including an ace.

The Philippines also jumped from No. 88 in the world to 77th.

The Philippines committed more unforced errors than Egypt (33-29), but more than made up for it in the other scoring elements — 58-52 in spike kills, 4-1 in serving aces and 11-8 in kill blocks.

Outside hitter and captain Bryan Bagunas fired a match-high 25 points, hammering 23 kills and two kill blocks, while 22-year-old opposite Leo Ordiales spiked at a 61 percent success rate and fired a couple of aces to finish with 21 points.

“I am super happy that we got the win and I am happy that I played well,” Ordiales said in a post-match interview. “After the loss to Tunisia, we talked about our errors and practiced a lot, so now we played well. We are super happy that so many fans support us.”

Tunisia beat the Philippines, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23, during the lone opening match on Sept. 12, but lost to Iran also on Tuesday, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 16-25.

Egypt opposite Seif Abed delivered a team-high 15 points and middle blocker Mohamed Osman Elhaddad Hamada impressed with five kill blocks on his way to a total 14 points.

Over at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Ukraine dominated Algeria in Pool F, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11, and may still make it to the next round, while Argentina beat South Korea for a 2-0 card in Pool C, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18.

Brazil likewise inched toward the final 16 after stopping Czechia at the Pasay Arena, 25-11, 25-22, 25-18.

Only USA, Canada, Bulgaria, Poland, the Netherlands and Türkiye are assured of Round of 16 slots as of posting time. / FIVB Media / PNA