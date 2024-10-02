PH startups show off tech innovations in South Korea

SIX tech startups from the Philippines were recently showcased at an international tech scene held in Suwon, South Korea.

The Philippine delegation, led by Kilsa director Paul Michael Briones, featured five Cebu-based startups and one from Manila at the South Summit, showcasing innovative technologies designed to transform various industries.

The Cebu-based startups included Xeleqt.ai, offering IoT (internet of things) and AI (artificial intelligence) solutions for logistics; Zplatz, a platform designed for scanning and creating digital models; Mata Technologies, which provides virtual mapping tools for tourism; Farmtri, an AI-powered tool designed to empower farmers; and Prezenter, an app that simplifies presentations. Betterteem, representing Manila, focused on AI-driven solutions to predict and prevent employee attrition.

The South Summit, held from Sept. 25 to 27, 2024, marked its first event in Asia. This global platform connects startups, investors and industry leaders to promote entrepreneurship, collaboration and investment, focusing on areas like deep tech, AI and digital transformation.

Originally established in Madrid, Spain, the summit is known for its focus on emerging technologies, promoting global networking and creating spaces for deal-making and knowledge-sharing.

As part of Kilsa Global’s sponsorship, the Philippine delegation was given a prominent platform through booths and expert discussions. Notable speakers at the event included Dr. Rachel Ooi, a leading expert in digital transformation, Wilson Khoo from Continental Business Consulting and Aaron Everheart, chief executive officer of Draperhouse Vietnam. These speakers shared their insights on deep tech, AI and digital transformation.

According to Briones, one of the most significant outcomes of the summit was the signing of several partnerships, paving the way for future collaborations and investment opportunities for startups.

“The summit, with its focus on deep tech and AI, provided these startups with valuable connections to global experts and opportunities for international growth,” Briones said, in a statement.

Kilsa Global also hosted an exclusive networking event bringing together investors and key players from the ecosystem to foster further collaboration. / KOC