PH streamlines visa for cruise ship tourists

TO strengthen the country’s cruise tourism portfolio, the Department of Tourism, in partnership with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), launched the Cruise Visa Waiver (CVW) Program, aimed at streamlining visa processes and attract more international cruise ships to the country.

This initiative according to Tourism Chief Christina Frasco intends to further cement the Philippines’ status as a premier cruise destination in Asia.

In his speech, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Cruise Visa Waiver is more than just a policy change. It is a testament to the government’s proactive approach to economic transformation.

“This initiative allows visa-required nationals vacationing on board cruise ships to enter the Philippines more conveniently,” he said.

The CVW Program provides a fast and convenient means for visa-required cruise tourists to visit the Philippines.

Eligible tourists must arrive and depart via cruise ship, be handled by a BI-accredited cruise tour operator, and hold a passport valid for at least six months from their arrival date.

The program is expected to increase the number of cruise ship arrivals, contributing to the DOT’s goal of boosting foreign tourist arrivals and enhancing the overall tourism experience aligned with the National Cruise Tourism Development Strategy and Action Plan.

“This program is of great significance to our country’s tourism, immigration and economic sectors and is expected to be a catalyst of economic vitality, cultural exchange and enhanced global connectivity,” said DOJ Assistant Secretary Majken Anika Gran-Ong.

The DOT anticipates 117 port calls this year.

The Philippines is also one of the world’s big suppliers, with nearly 7,000 cruise crew and hospitality workers globally, reinforcing its significant role in the cruise industry.

“It is imperative for us to fully harness the potential of our destinations, as well as to open up opportunities to all of our region’s provinces, cities and municipalities. Therefore, the cruise visa waiver program allowing the Philippines to become more accessible, welcoming and attractive to the world is a welcome initiative,” Frasco said. / KOC