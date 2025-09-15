PH takes off with new National Aviation Academy

GLOBAL demand for aviation workers is soaring, and the Philippines is positioning itself to capture opportunities with the establishment of the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP).

Industry forecasts point to the need for 674,000 new pilots, 700,000 aircraft maintenance technicians, and nearly one million cabin crew worldwide in the coming decades, underscoring the urgency of preparing a skilled workforce.

To strengthen the country’s role in this growing sector, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 12255 on Sept. 5, 2025, converting the Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) into the NAAP and declaring it the national professional institution for aviation.

The law was sponsored in the Senate by Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, who said the academy will boost both the commercial aviation sector and the Philippine Air Force by producing globally competitive graduates.

Under RA 12255, NAAP is mandated to develop leaders in aviation and aerospace across both private and public sectors, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its three major branches—the Air Force, Navy, and Army.

To meet this goal, the academy will offer world-class training, advanced professional studies, technological research, and industry-driven programs tailored to global standards.

Courses Offered

The academy will provide a wide array of courses ranging from short-term and technical-vocational programs to undergraduate and graduate degrees.

These include Bachelor of Science in Air Transportation specializing in Commercial Pilot Training; Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering with Drone Technology; Aircraft Maintenance and Electronics Technology; Aviation Safety and Security; Supply Chain Management specializing in Aviation Logistics; and Aviation Information Technology.

Its governing board will also be expanded to include the Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force and the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. A Skills Training Council will be created to align NAAP’s programs with global workforce requirements, while partnerships with government agencies, local government units, and private firms will enable modernization of facilities and equipment.

PhilSCA has long produced strong results despite limited resources, posting an 87.97 percent passing rate in the 2024 Aeronautical Engineering Board Exam and producing several topnotchers. Officials said its transformation into NAAP will give it the tools to scale up and deliver greater impact.

Cayetano, in a statement, emphasized that as an archipelago, the Philippines relies heavily on air transport for mobility, tourism, and trade. He noted that expanding both civil and military aviation capacity requires not only modern aircraft but also a steady pipeline of well-trained professionals.

By equipping Filipinos with globally relevant skills, the NAAP is expected to strengthen national security, enhance connectivity, and provide pathways for Filipino workers to meet international aviation demand—ensuring that the Philippines remains a key player in a sector critical to economic growth. / KOC