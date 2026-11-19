THE Philippines is seeking to expand agricultural exports to Canada and Brazil while securing more reliable sources of imported food, particularly meat, as the government moves to diversify markets and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. held separate bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 49th Asean Summit to discuss opportunities for agricultural trade, technology transfers and supply security.

In his meeting with Carney, Tiu Laurel discussed opportunities arising from a free trade agreement covering manufacturing, semiconductors and agriculture, among other sectors.

He said the agreement could improve access for Philippine farm and fishery products to the Canadian market while allowing the country to benefit from Canadian agricultural technologies that could modernize local production.

“Canada is a reliable trading partner, and we want to expand our agricultural exports there. We discussed products that we can supply to their market, as well as the technology that we can learn from them,” Tiu Laurel said.

Talks with Brazil, meanwhile, focused on sustaining agricultural trade while identifying additional export opportunities for Philippine producers.

Brazil is among the Philippines’ major meat suppliers, providing beef used in corned beef production, as well as pork and poultry. / KOC