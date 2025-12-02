PH targets coffee comeback by 2035

THE Philippines is pushing to revive its declining coffee sector and reduce reliance on imports under a bill proposing a national development program and a new industry board.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson filed Senate Bill 1556 creating a national coffee framework and Philippine Coffee Board (PCB), saying decades of weak support, poor post-harvest systems and limited access to inputs have left local growers unable to compete. The country now imports up to 81 percent of its coffee needs.

Lacson said the measure aims to restore the Philippines’ former strength as a major global exporter by 2035, raise smallholder incomes, and upgrade production of Barako, Robusta, Arabica and Excelsa varieties. Smallholders account for 95 percent of the country’s coffee farms.

The bill outlines a 10-year replanting and rehabilitation program targeting 250,000 hectares and distributing 150 million climate-resilient seedlings. Regional councils would be created in Benguet, Batangas, Cavite, Davao, Bukidnon, Sultan Kudarat and other producing areas.

A Coffee Credit and Insurance Program would provide P10 billion annually for three percent production loans, P5 billion for processing and marketing loans at four percent, full crop insurance coverage and a P2 billion calamity fund. A separate subsidy program would offer fertilizer support, minimum farm-gate prices and transport aid for highland areas.

The PCB would set quality standards, manage farmer field schools, conduct technical visits and deploy mobile apps for advisory services. A National Coffee Research Institute under the Department of Science and Technology would develop climate-resilient varieties, improve processing technologies and conduct market research.

The proposal allocates P15 billion yearly for the first five years, with funds directed to production, R&D, processing infrastructure, marketing and emergency support.

Lacson said the program could rebuild a more competitive and sustainable industry while improving farmer livelihoods. / KOC