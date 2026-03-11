PH targets FTA deals with EU, Canada, Chile this year

THE Philippines is aiming to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) talks this year with the European Union, Chile and Canada, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Speaking at the Asean Business Environment Forum in Taguig City, Roque said the deals form part of the Marcos administration’s target of about 20 FTAs by 2028.

She said FTA talks with the European Union and Canada are targeted to conclude by June or July, with signing eyed in 2027. The FTA with Chile is expected to be signed this year.

“For the business communities, these FDAs are our competitive edge. Over 70 percent of our exports now reach partner markets through agreements allowing Filipino products to enter international markets,” she said.

Roque said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the prioritization of FTAs to ensure a level playing field for Filipino businesses.

“We have to remember that one country is not the market. The market is the global market. It’s the world. So we must find a way to be competitive globally,” she said.

The Philippines currently has FTAs with about 16 countries. The latest was signed with the United Arab Emirates in January during Marcos’ official visit to Abu Dhabi. / PNA