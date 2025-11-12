PH to host 2026 UN World Gastronomy Forum

THE Philippines will host the 2026 UN Tourism World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, underscoring its growing reputation as an emerging global culinary destination and advancing its push to develop gastronomy as a key driver of sustainable tourism and inclusive growth.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said the country’s selection affirms the Philippines’ readiness to stage major international events and highlights its potential to lead global discussions on food, culture and sustainability.

“The Philippines is the perfect venue for the 2026 UN Tourism World Gastronomy Forum — where the world can gather to share, taste, and celebrate food as a bridge between cultures,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said. “This recognition places our country at the forefront of global gastronomy and sustainable tourism.”

The 10th edition of the forum is expected to draw global leaders, chefs, innovators and tourism stakeholders from over 150 countries. The event aims to promote cooperation on food tourism as a tool for sustainability, cultural preservation and local development.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, in a letter confirming the Philippines’ hosting bid, lauded the country’s “demonstrated leadership, institutional readiness, and commitment” to gastronomy-driven tourism. He said the Philippines’ efforts to strengthen local food systems, empower communities, and celebrate culinary heritage make it an “exceptional host” for the global event.

The forum follows a string of milestones for Philippine gastronomy, including the first-ever UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific held in Cebu in 2024, and the recent arrival of the Michelin Guide spotlighting Filipino chefs and restaurants.

F&B contribution

Food and beverage services accounted for 8.04 percent of Tourism Direct Gross Value Added in 2024 and comprised 17.1 percent of inbound tourism spending, according to the Philippine Tourism Satellite Account. Tourism also employed 6.75 million Filipinos, or 13.8 percent of total national employment — many in culinary and hospitality sectors.

“From our first gastronomy forum in Cebu to our global partnerships, our message remains clear — food is not only a feast for the palate but also a force for empowerment and sustainability,” Frasco said. “Hosting the World Gastronomy Forum in 2026 will further showcase the power of food to drive tourism and pride for our nation.” / KOC