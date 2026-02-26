PH to host first Asian U19 tourney

MANILA – The Philippines will host the inaugural U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship on Nov. 18 to 25, 2026, at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum here.

More than 600 athletes from 12 to 16 countries are expected to join the tournament featuring regu, quad, and mixed quadrant events.

“We are very honored to host this event, this is big and special because we take so much pride in hosting,” said Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Association Inc. (PSTAI) president Karen Caballero during a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Caballero added that the PSTAI is already scouting talents across the country to form the national team, focusing on inter-town competitions and the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Agusan Del Sur this May.

Also present at the press conference were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairperson John Patrick Gregorio, PSC commissioner Walter Torres, and Asian Sepak Takraw Federation deputy secretary general Muhammad Fariq.

PSC chief Gregorio said that staging the maiden edition of the U-19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships is a timely opportunity to further promote and showcase the sport in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

“If there is an opportunity to help promote sepak takraw, let’s do it,” said Gregorio.

The PSC previously supported the country’s hosting of major international events, including the Fifa Women’s Futsal World Cup and FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships last year and the WTA 125 Women’s Open last month.

Fariq, for his part, said the tournament will not only serve as a platform for competition but also as a way to develop young athletes who could become future leaders and champions in sepak takraw.

“This tournament is a start. It is a career path for future superstars,” said Fariq. / PNA