PH to join Asian Jr tilt

MANILA – The Philippines will send 13 athletes to the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 7-14, 2026, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Leading the country’s campaign is Zamboanga City’s Albert Delos Santos, who is entered in the Youth 70kg category.

He won the 71kg title and set a new world record in clean and jerk at the IWF World Junior Championships in Ismailia, Egypt, last May.

Also joining the Uzbekistan trip are Zamboangueños Althea Bacaro (W45kg, Youth), Alexsandra Ann Diaz (W49, Youth and Junior), Angeline Colonia (W49, Junior), Jhodie Peralta (W53, Youth and Junior), Rosalinda Faustino (W57, Junior), M55 Jay-r Colonia (M55, Youth), Kirby Kent Alas-as (M60, Youth) and Mango Prince David Tarro (M65, Junior).

Others in the roster are Jea Mae Palagtiw (W69, Youth) and Rhianne Cabalida (W77, Youth) of Cebu City, as well as Jerick Icon Castro (M60, Youth) and Prince Keil Delos Santos (M60, Junior) of Angono, Rizal.

The coaching staff is composed of Gregorio Colonia, Patrick Cielo Lee, Allen Jayfrus Diaz, Diwa Delos Santos and Kelle Kay Rojas.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella will serve as head of the delegation that is scheduled to leave on Aug. 3.

Last week, the Philippines won 16 medals at the International Weightlifting Federation World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The medal winners were Diaz (3 golds), Colonia (1 gold, 2 silvers), Peralta (2 silvers), Palagtiw (2 silvers), Bacaro (1 silver, 1 bronze), Cabalida (2 silvers, 1 bronze) and Alas-as (1 silver). / PNA