PH to promote shared growth, inclusive dev’t as Asean chair

THE Philippines will help further improve regional stability, promote shared growth and ensure inclusive development among communities during its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) chairship next year, a trade official said Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

This, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s acceptance of the country’s chairmanship from Malaysia during the closing ceremony of the 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Oct. 28.

“Our thematic priorities will guide Asean toward practical cooperation — ensuring peace that enables progress, prosperity that reaches every sector and empowerment that drives participation from all,” Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said in a statement.

The statement said, “For the Philippines, the chairship offers a platform to demonstrate its leadership in trade, investment, digital innovation, MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) development and the creative economy.”

“It also celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage and creative spirit, showcasing the beauty of its landscapes, the warmth of its people and the artistry of local entrepreneurs,” it added.

During the handover ceremony, the President said the Philippines will implement the Asean Community Vision 2045 and help boost Timor-Leste’s participation in the regional bloc.

“Guided by the theme ‘Navigating Our Future, Together,’ the Philippines will continue to fortify our peace and security anchors, strengthen our prosperity corridors and advance people empowerment,” he said. / PNA