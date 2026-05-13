PH to roll out first local ‘Rape Kit’ to strengthen forensic evidence

RESEARCHERS from the University of the Philippines-Diliman DNA Analysis Laboratory have developed the Philippines’ first local “Rape Kit,” designed to secure forensic evidence in the critical hours following an assault.

The kit features specialized swabs, evidence containers and tamper-proof packaging to ensure the integrity of DNA samples. For maximum effectiveness, the collection must occur within a 72-hour window to ensure the evidence remains viable for court proceedings years later.

Distribution to Child Protection Units and women’s and children’s desks nationwide is slated for late 2026, accompanied by specialized training on handling and storage. / BKA