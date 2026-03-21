PH to stay hot, humid as easterlies dominate; no storms expected

A WEATHER specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the country will continue to experience hot and humid conditions in the coming days due to prevailing easterlies, with no tropical cyclones expected in the near term.

Joseph Merlas explained that warm winds from the east are currently affecting the Philippines, resulting in generally fair weather but rising temperatures. He noted that no weather disturbances are being monitored, and no storms are expected to form over the weekend or within the next two weeks.

Merlas added that the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” is no longer influencing the country, allowing the warmer easterlies to dominate. This shift is contributing to the higher temperatures being felt across many areas.

According to Pagasa, the heat index may reach 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, which could cause discomfort, especially during midday hours. The agency reminded residents to take precautions against the heat.

Merlas advised staying hydrated, bringing umbrellas when outdoors to avoid direct sun exposure, and regularly checking weather updates for any changes.

While the absence of storms may bring relief, authorities urged continued vigilance, particularly in managing the effects of prolonged heat and ensuring personal safety during warmer days. (ABC)