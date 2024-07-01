PH tops FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B

GILAS Pilipinas secured its promotion to the top flight of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup after beating Lebanon, 95-64, in the Division B final at Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China on Sunday.

Gilas made it rain from beyond 22 feet as its superb three-point shooting decided the outcome.

A late three to end the first quarter sparked Gilas’ breakaway.

After Lebanon, which banked on its interior presence, tied the game at 17-all, Ava Fajardo ended the first period with a three to give the lead back to Gilas.

Gilas continued to sizzle from long range and erupted for 33 second-quarter points while holding Lebanon to just nine to blow the game wide open.

Alyssa Rodriguez led Gilas’ charge from long range as she made six triples to finish with 22 points alongside one rebound, one assist, three steals and one block.

Alicia Villanueva added 15 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals for Gilas, which completed a 4-0 sweep of the tournament.

Now part of Division A, Gilas will take the place of Indonesia, which lost to Malaysia, 66-67, in their Division A seventh-place battle on Friday.

Reem El Ghali exploded for 31 points alongside 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block for Lebanon, which bowed to Gilas for the second time in the tournament after the Philippines won their first meeting, 89-63, in the group sages. / PNA