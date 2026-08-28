PH total external trade in goods up 16% in July

THE country’s total external trade in goods went up by 16.3 percent to US$22.27 billion in July, from $19.14 billion in the same month last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data released Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, showed that of the total external trade in goods during the month, 63.4 percent were imported goods.

The balance of trade in goods, or the difference between the value of exports and imports, meanwhile, recorded a deficit of $5.97 billion.

Export sales continued to post a double-digit increase, growing by 10.8 percent to $8.15 billion from $7.36 billion in July last year.

Electronic products recorded the highest increase in export value at $869.72 billion, followed by gold, and electronic equipment and parts.

By commodity group, electronic products also continued to be the country’s top exports in July with total earnings of $4.79 billion, accounting for 58.8 percent of the country’s total exports.

This was followed by other manufactured goods with an export value of $371.46 million and other mineral products with $366.26 million.

The United States, Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and Singapore were the top export destinations in July.

Imports, meanwhile, amounted to $14.12 billion, up by 19.8 percent from $11.79 billion in July last year.

Imports of electronic products recorded the highest import value of $4.60 billion, followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, and transport equipment.

China, Korea, Japan, Indonesia and the United States were the biggest source of imported goods during the month.

In June, total external trade in goods rose by 21.3 percent to $22.48 billion, from $18.53 billion in June 2025. Of the total external trade in goods during the month, 61 percent were imports. / PNA