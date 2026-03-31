PH Tourism stays open; Airlines secure fuel

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, said the Philippines remains open for business and tourism, even as rising fuel prices and global uncertainties weigh on travel sentiment, with airlines simultaneously assuring passengers of uninterrupted operations.

In an advisory, the DOT emphasized that tourism continues to be a vital source of livelihood for millions of Filipinos, supporting local enterprises, workers and communities nationwide. The agency’s statement comes as global fuel supply uncertainties — linked to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East — raise concerns over travel costs and airline operations.

Philippine carriers, however, moved to reassure the public.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it has secured sufficient jet fuel to support scheduled operations, including long-haul flights, for the foreseeable future, while continuing to monitor global developments affecting fuel supply and pricing.

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific said it has adequate jet fuel to sustain all domestic and international flights until June 2026, emphasizing its commitment to “stable and sustainable operations.”

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines confirmed it has secured enough supply to maintain operational continuity, adding it is strengthening sourcing strategies through its regional network.

“Passengers can continue to travel with confidence,” the airlines said in separate statements, noting ongoing coordination with suppliers, industry partners and government agencies to ensure stable operations despite dynamic global supply conditions.

Value-driven, flexible options

Amid higher travel costs, the DOT encouraged tourists to adopt “value-driven” and flexible travel options. These include walking or biking tours, farm visits, community-based tourism, staycations and wellness or nature trips within nearby areas. Travelers are also urged to explore local food experiences and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by purchasing locally made products.

“These alternatives provide flexible ways to rest and travel meaningfully, depending on individual priorities and resources,” the DOT said.

The agency also advised travelers to plan and book with DOT-accredited tourism enterprises to ensure safety, quality and reliability. It reminded the public to practice responsible tourism by respecting local customs, protecting the environment and supporting tourism workers, while adopting energy-saving measures such as minimizing electricity use and choosing eco-friendly transport and accommodations.

For updates and verified information, the DOT urged travelers to use its official platforms, including its hotline, website and the Travel PH mobile app.

Despite current economic headwinds, the DOT said it remains committed to promoting accessible and meaningful travel while sustaining tourism-driven livelihoods, as airlines take proactive steps to safeguard operations and maintain passenger confidence. / KOC