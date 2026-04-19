PH tourist arrivals up 10.4% in Q1; China arrivals offset Korea decline

INTERNATIONAL visitor arrivals to the Philippines rose 10.43 percent in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 1.83 million from 1.66 million a year earlier, as more inbound tourists from China and other key markets helped offset fewer arrivals from South Korea.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed arrivals totaled 644,819 in January, 630,656 in February, and 553,182 in March, pointing to sustained travel demand despite a slight tapering toward the end of the quarter.

China posted the fastest growth among major source markets, with arrivals surging 56.54 percent to 114,377 from 73,064 in the same period last year. The increase followed the Philippines’ move to grant visa-free entry for Chinese tourists for stays of up to 12 days starting Jan. 16.

In contrast, South Korea—still the country’s top source market—recorded a 5.87 percent decline in arrivals to 373,024 from 396,307 a year earlier, accounting for 20.4 percent of total visitors.

The United States ranked second with 342,495 arrivals, up 7.66 percent year-on-year, while Japan placed third with 152,025 visitors, increasing 10.4 percent.

Other markets posted double-digit gains, including Canada with 108,694 arrivals (+20.58 percent), Australia with 104,221 (+19.40 percent), and Taiwan with 65,088 (+16.43 percent).

Arrivals from the United Kingdom rose 10.07 percent to 57,651, while Singapore remained nearly flat at 48,008 visitors, up 0.33 percent. Germany rounded out the top 10 with 35,804 arrivals, up 13.9 percent.

Outbound travel

Meanwhile, Vietnam emerged as one of the fastest-growing destinations for Filipino travelers in the first quarter, highlighting a shift toward alternative regional hotspots.

Data from the DOT showed that outbound travel from the Philippines reached nearly two million trips in the first three months of 2026, rising by 15.17 percent from 1.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was largely driven by demand for short-haul Asian destinations, which remain more affordable and accessible.

Among the top destinations, Hong Kong retained its lead with 243,898 Filipino travelers, up 6.88 percent, followed by Japan with 237,423 (up 15.41 percent) and Taiwan with 189,567 (up 43.60 percent). Taiwan posted one of the strongest growth rates during the period.

Vietnam, ranked fifth, recorded a standout 87-percent surge in Filipino visitors to 134,245 from 71,767 a year ago, making it one of the fastest-rising destinations in the region.

Singapore, which placed fourth, was the only destination in the top five to post a decline, slipping 2.24 percent to 161,553 travelers from 165,257.

Other markets also posted solid gains, including South Korea, which grew by 47.51 percent, and Thailand, which rose by 29.48 percent, reflecting sustained regional travel demand. Travel to the United States also increased by 7.30 percent to 81,443.

In contrast, outbound trips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia declined during the period. / KOC