PH trackfest set to gather nearly 1,000 participants

CLOSE to 1,000 athletes, including some from eight foreign countries, are expected to see action in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission on June 10 to 14 at the New Clark Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

“The ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championship is more than just a premier showcase of talent; it is a vital ecosystem for the growth of Philippine track and field,” said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association President

Terry Capistrano.

“Gathering our nation’s finest athletes alongside international contenders at a world-class venue like New Clark City raises the competitive bar for everyone,” added Capistrano.

The countries that confirmed their participation are Chinese Taipei, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Samoa and the US, according to Patafa Secretary General

Jasper Tanhueco.

“So far, we already had 945 registered athletes for the competition and we could hit 1,000 once the complete list is in,” said Tanhueco.

The South Koreans have the biggest contingent of 15, among them four in the men’s and one in the women’s Open divisions, with the rest in the Under-18 and

Under-20 categories.

Papua New Guinea is sending 12 athletes while regional neighbors Indonesia and Singapore have 10 apiece.

“The PSC is fully behind the PATAFA and the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championship. We are also deeply grateful to BCDA president Joshua ‘Jake’ Bingcang for ensuring these world-class facilities are ready for our athletes,” said PSC Chairman Patrick

Gregorio.

On the local side, a total of 870 athletes, including those in the national pool and the rest representing local clubs, are also vying for honors.

Overseas-based Filipino athletes who will see action will be bannered by Olympic Games veterans Kristina Knott and Lauren Hoffman. / RSC from PR