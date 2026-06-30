PH trade deficit widens 50.5% in May

THE Philippines’ trade deficit widened by 50.5 percent in May as imports continued to grow at a much faster pace than exports, despite both reaching record levels for the January-to-May period, according to the latest government data.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s balance of trade in goods posted a deficit of $5.48 billion in May, larger than the $3.64 billion gap recorded a year earlier. The deficit, however, narrowed from $5.04 billion in March.

The wider trade gap came as imports surged 21.9 percent year-on-year to $13.36 billion, outpacing the 7.6-percent increase in exports to $7.87 billion.

Total external trade in goods rose 16.1 percent to $21.23 billion in May from $18.28 billion a year ago, with imports accounting for 62.9 percent of total trade and exports making up the remaining 37.1 percent.

For the first five months of 2026, exports climbed 10.6 percent to a record $37.87 billion, while imports increased 16.2 percent to an all-time high of $63.11 billion, reflecting sustained demand for imported raw materials, capital equipment and electronic components.

Electronic products remained the country’s top export, generating $4.30 billion, or 54.6 percent of total export earnings in May.

Machinery and transport equipment followed with $441.61 million, while other mineral products contributed $406.78 million.

The United States remained the Philippines’ largest export market, accounting for $1.35 billion, or 17.2 percent, of total exports. It was followed by Hong Kong, Japan, China and Singapore.

Imports

On the import side, electronic products also dominated, accounting for $4.63 billion, or 34.7 percent, of total imports. Mineral fuels ranked second at $1.75 billion, followed by transport equipment at $806.83 million.

China remained the country’s biggest source of imports with $4.23 billion, representing 31.7 percent of the total. South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan completed the top five suppliers.

Manufactured goods accounted for the largest share of Philippine exports at 78.2 percent, while raw materials and intermediate goods made up the biggest portion of imports at 40.9 percent, underscoring the country’s continued reliance on imported inputs for domestic production and exports. / KOC