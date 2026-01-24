PH TV viewing remains concentrated as GMA marks milestone year

AUDIENCE measurement data from 2025 suggests that television viewership in the Philippines remains highly concentrated among a small number of established broadcasters, even as digital platforms continue to fragment how audiences consume content.

Based on year-end figures from Nielsen Television Audience Measurement, one major broadcast network — GMA Network — posted the widest nationwide reach across free-to-air television during the year, reflecting the continued dominance of legacy players in a market increasingly challenged by streaming services and short-form digital video.

The data, covering January to December 2025, shows that traditional television still reaches a significant majority of Filipino households, particularly outside major urban centers where broadband penetration and subscription-based platforms remain uneven. News and public affairs programming, in particular, continues to anchor daily viewing habits, with long-running magazine and nightly newscast formats consistently ranking among the most-watched programs.

Industry analysts note that while high reach figures indicate scale, they do not necessarily translate to uniform engagement. Audience measurement firms increasingly distinguish between reach, average minute ratings and time spent viewing — metrics that can vary significantly depending on platform and time slot.

Awards and international recognition continued to feature in the Philippine broadcast landscape in 2025, particularly for documentary and investigative work. Media observers caution, however, that accolades do not necessarily reflect long-term sustainability, especially as production costs rise and advertising revenues continue to migrate toward digital platforms.

Looking ahead to 2026, broadcasters are expected to further balance investments in traditional television with digital distribution, regional content and overseas audiences. The challenge will be maintaining mass reach while adapting to a media environment that increasingly rewards niche engagement rather than sheer scale. / PR