PH ube exports hit $3.06M in 2025 on strong global demand

THE Philippines generated $3.06 million in ube and ube-based product exports in 2025, fueled by rising international demand for authentic Asian flavors, natural food colorants, and versatile food ingredients.

In a statement, the latest figures underscore ube’s evolution from a local staple into a premium export ingredient, with key markets including the Middle East, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Preliminary industry data show steady growth in processed ube formats such as powder, puree, halaya, and flavor extracts. Overseas manufacturers are increasingly incorporating the vibrant purple yam into ice cream, baked goods, confectionery, specialty beverages, and ready-to-eat desserts.

According to Mintel’s Global New Products Database (GNPD), 359 new product launches worldwide featured ube across various markets. While the Philippines accounts for the largest share of these launches—primarily in cakes, pastries, sweet goods, and dairy-based products such as ice cream and frozen yogurt—product innovation is accelerating abroad.

Japan, China, and the United States have emerged as leading innovation hubs for ube-based products. In Japan, ube is being used in chilled and shelf-stable desserts. In China, it appears in cakes, pastries, malt drinks, and hot beverages. In the United States, the ingredient is gaining traction in dairy-based ice cream, frozen yogurt, sweet biscuits, and cookies.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the growing international adoption of ube signals opportunities for Philippine exporters to move into higher-value segments.

“Behind every ube product enjoyed overseas are Filipino farmers and MSMEs whose dedication sustains their families and rural communities. That is why we continue to strengthen support for the sector by improving quality standards and reinforcing supply chains, so Philippine ube can compete confidently and sustainably in international markets,” Roque said.

The Department of Trade and Industry, through its Export Marketing Bureau, said it will continue to provide trade promotion assistance, market intelligence, and capacity-building programs to help exporters penetrate and expand in global markets. / KOC