PH urged to sustain Asean momentum

REAL estate leader Anthony Leuterio urged government officials to sustain the same level of efficiency, discipline and public order seen during the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, saying Filipinos deserve consistent public service beyond high-profile international events.

Leuterio said public service standards should not improve only when foreign dignitaries are visiting the country, but must become part of everyday governance.

“Treat every Filipino as your boss,” Leuterio said, emphasizing that public officials derive their mandate from citizens.

Leuterio, founder of Filipino Homes, said the government should aim to keep communities “prepared, clean, safe and disciplined daily,” citing efficient waste collection, road clearing, stronger police visibility, traffic management and peace and order as basic expectations from the public.

“Treat every day like an Asean summit because Filipinos deserve the same level of care, attention and respect,” he said.

Leuterio added that improving urban livability and public infrastructure is also vital in strengthening the country’s image abroad as the Philippines pushes to attract more tourists, foreign investors and international business events.

Through Filipino Homes’ growing presence in overseas property markets and international real estate events, Leuterio said the company has also been helping promote the Philippines to foreign investors and global business communities, highlighting opportunities in the country’s property sector and tourism-driven economies.

His remarks reflect a growing public sentiment that infrastructure cleanups, tighter security and traffic management are often heightened only during major international gatherings, only for conditions to return to “normal” afterward.

These comments come as the Philippines continues to position itself as a more competitive destination for tourism, investment and regional conferences — where governance, infrastructure and public service are increasingly viewed as critical to long-term economic growth.

“Public service should not be seasonal. It should be consistent,” Leuterio said. “Every Filipino deserves the best service from our country.” / KOC