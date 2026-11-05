PH urged to tap $73B global bamboo market

ENTERPRISES engaged in bamboo, wood and other natural material-based products are being urged to tap into the global “green gold” economy by moving beyond traditional uses of bamboo and investing in technology and machinery.

Dennis Orlina, president and Philippine representative at Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association, said they have a massive opportunity to capture the steady worldwide growth of eco-friendly commodities, with the global bamboo market projected by research firms to hit over US$73 billion this year.

“The industry is experiencing steady growth driven by a worldwide transition toward eco-friendly alternatives to plastics, timber and metal,” he said in a recent webinar organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Rizal.

Orlina said the country has a massive, underutilized local capacity, with 1.5 million hectares suitable for bamboo cultivation, of which less than 3.5 percent is currently utilized.

To unlock this lucrative market, Orlina underscored the importance of shifting toward high-value product innovation by integrating advanced technology into eco-construction, cosmetics and wellness, and premium sustainable packaging.

“Move away from basic traditional items and feature engineered bamboo used in modern architectural design and climate-resilient building materials,” he said.

Orlina said newer industries are utilizing bamboo, such as bamboo charcoal, for deeply clarifying skincare formulas, hypoallergenic fibers for cosmetic applicators, and natural refreshing fragrances.

As sustainable packaging, bamboo also acts as a premium, biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging for high-end consumer products, he said.

Further, Orlina said bamboo has evolved from a humble raw material into a major pillar of tropical luxury, eco-tourism, and mindful lifestyle movements.

“Once referred to as the “poor man’s lumber”, it is now championed by modern architects, wellness advocates, and hospitality designers as a premier symbol of sustainability, flexibility, and high-end design,” he added.

For her part, DTI-Rizal officer-in-charge Provincial Director Sharon Dioco said their Business Development Division is actively backing the sector.

“We think bamboo is no longer just for aesthetics or traditional fences, posts, and lanterns; we treat it as a high-value, eco-friendly driver for economic innovation… Bamboo is proving to be a gold mine hiding in plain sight,” Dioco said in mixed English and Filipino.

She cited bamboo’s expanding applications in modern infrastructure, furniture, textiles, and carbon-reducing charcoal, urging local growers and entrepreneurs to realize that this lucrative opportunity might just be sitting in their own backyards or farms. / PHILEXPORT