PH vehicle registrations rise in 2024; EV, hybrid uptake accelerates

THE Philippines recorded 14.56 million registered vehicles in 2024, up from 14.27 million in 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data obtained from the Land Transportation Office showed that gasoline-powered units continue to dominate the fleet.

Gasoline vehicles accounted for 11.45 million registrations, or 78.7 percent of the total. Diesel vehicles reached 3.08 million, representing 21.2 percent. The remaining 0.2 percent consisted of units running on LPG, electric, or hybrid powertrains.

Electric-vehicle registrations surged nearly fivefold to 6,697 in 2024 from 1,359 a year earlier, while hybrid registrations jumped 185.8 percent to 17,590 from 6,155, reflecting growing interest in alternative mobility options.

Separately, the Department of Public Works and Highways reported the national road network stretched to 35.53 thousand kilometers in 2024, the bulk of which — 35.21 thousand kilometers — was paved. This included 22.03 thousand kilometers of concrete and 13.18 thousand kilometers of asphalt.

The unpaved segment covered 315.36 kilometers, consisting of 282.24 kilometers of gravel and 33.12 kilometers of earth roads. / KOC