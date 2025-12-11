PH weavers demand protection as fakes threaten livelihoods

FILIPINO weaving communities are pressing for stronger intellectual property protection, fair market access and government backing, warning that the surge of machine-made replicas is eroding livelihoods and threatening centuries-old cultural practices.

The call was formalized through the Weavers Manifesto, launched by the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST–PTRI) at the 1st Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival in Ilocos Norte.

In a statement sent, the manifesto, signed by more than 120 weavers from over 40 communities, denounces counterfeit and printed fabrics sold as handwoven textiles — a market shift that has hurt incomes as demand for authentic Philippine weaves rises. Weavers said mass-produced substitutes, weak IP protection and limited access to raw materials continue to push traditional artisans to the margins of the textile value chain.

DOST–PTRI Director Julius Leaño Jr., who led the consolidation of weavers’ concerns, said the initiative aims to secure the cultural and economic future of weaving communities.

The manifesto outlines eight priority demands, including a ban on fake woven designs, use of handwoven fabrics for government and school uniforms, broader access to cotton and natural fiber yarns, expanded training for young weavers, and stronger policy safeguards for IP and workers’ rights.

Testimonies from communities underscored weaving’s impact on rural development. Marlyn Muyana of the Baraclayan Weavers Association in Iloilo said their weaving center helped lift families out of poverty and enabled more children to enter college.

“The weaving center became our turning point,” she said.

The festival recorded more than P2 million in sales and marked the first large-scale distribution of 600 kilograms of Philippine cotton yarn under the CottonPH movement. / KOC