PH workers 2nd happiest in Asia-Pacific

FILIPINO employees ranked as the second-happiest workforce in the Asia-Pacific region, next only to Indonesia, according to the latest Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 released by Jobstreet by Seek.

The online career platform surveyed more than 10,500 employed individuals across the Asia-Pacific from October to November 2025, including 1,000 Filipino workers aged 18 to 64 nationwide.

The report showed that 77 percent of Filipino employees described themselves as somewhat or extremely happy at work, behind Indonesia’s 82 percent.

Jobstreet by Seek said Filipino workers increasingly value meaningful work, personal wellbeing, and career development alongside salary and workplace flexibility.

Among Philippine regions, workers in the Visayas posted the highest workplace happiness level at 82 percent, followed by the National Capital Region at 77 percent. Luzon and Mindanao both recorded 76 percent.

The study found that employees are now looking beyond compensation and hybrid work arrangements, with many linking workplace happiness to purpose, learning opportunities, and daily responsibilities.

About 77 percent of respondents said they feel valued at work, while 74 percent described their jobs as fulfilling.

While salary remained the top factor in attracting and retaining employees, the report noted that a strong sense of purpose and alignment with company goals had a greater impact on engagement and satisfaction.

Career growth also emerged as a major concern, with 55 percent of respondents saying they often consider changing careers. Workers dissatisfied with career progression opportunities were more likely to plan to leave their jobs, highlighting the need for clearer development pathways among employers.

Despite high satisfaction levels, the study also pointed to rising stress and burnout among employees. Only 41 percent said they feel in control of their stress levels, while 38 percent reported feeling burnt out or extremely exhausted at work.

Concerns over artificial intelligence also continue to grow, with 41 percent of workers expressing worries about AI’s potential impact on their jobs.

Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by Seek in the Philippines, said the findings reflect changing employee expectations and the growing importance of workplace culture in driving engagement and long-term growth.

The report added that employees who are happy in their roles are nearly twice as likely to go above and beyond for their employers, translating into stronger productivity, engagement, and retention. / KOC