PH1WD breaks ground for new condo project in Pasig City

PH1 World Developers (PH1WD), the real estate development arm of engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp., broke ground last May 29, 2024, for its newest development in the City of Pasig and fourth vertical development in total.

The project is expected to further disrupt conventional residential living in the Eastern side of Metro Manila and promote a dynamic community in the environs of Pasig and Marikina cities.

The project – which was made possible through a joint venture with the landowners, Velfox Manufacturing Corporation – will be the first residential condominium in the area to offer extra space, at no extra cost for property buyers.

According to PH1WD president Gigi Alcantara, the project, which sits on a 10,000-square-meter property, will consist of two phases and will be complemented by a host of amenities to be built on a podium-like structure.

Like PH1WD’s recent residential projects, Megawide will undertake the engineering aspect of the project property, with its innovative Precast and Construction Solutions expertise. / PR