Pharmacies face N95 mask shortage after eruption

PHARMACIES in Cebu City are requesting additional deliveries of N95 masks as supplies run low following a surge in demand triggered by the moderate explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, a stratovolcano on Thursday morning, July 9, 2026.

The sudden influx of customers led to panic buying, leaving several retail outlets with little to no stock. The Environmental Management Bureau 7 issued a health advisory warning that volcanic haze and ashfall could affect air quality in parts of Cebu.

The agency urged the public to wear well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks, limit outdoor exposure, and track official updates from Dost-Phivolcs, Pagasa and local government units while avoiding the spread of unverified information.

Supply depletion

Downtown pharmacies were flooded with customers purchasing whatever protective gear was available, including surgical masks, KN95 masks, KN94 masks and FFP3 respirators. Jeancy Coniendoaa, an employee at a pharmacy along P. Del Rosario St., said they did not anticipate the sudden surge. Coniendoaa noted that while ashfall is a familiar occurrence in her hometown in Negros Occidental, it is rare in Cebu, causing local residents to buy masks out of anxiety. Meanwhile, Laila Bague, a pharmacy assistant in downtown Cebu, said their entire stock of N95 masks sold out immediately, with the next shipment expected to arrive by Monday, July 13.

Jonah Marie Tantog, supervisor of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Team at Nustar, explained that N95 masks are respirators capable of filtering at least 95 percent of airborne particles, including fine aerosols. She said these masks feature multiple layers of non-woven synthetic fibers designed to create a tight seal around the nose and mouth, providing superior protection compared to standard face masks.

Safety protocols

Tantog reminded residents to wear N95 masks whenever going outdoors, use protective eyewear, avoid wearing contact lenses and keep doors and windows closed to prevent ash from entering homes. She added that consistent mask usage helps reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses, throat irritation, and the worsening of chronic lung conditions, advising individuals who develop persistent symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

During a media briefing at the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Command Center on Friday, July 10, Gov. Pam Baricuatro assured the public that the Province has sufficient N95 mask supplies. Baricuatro warned that there is no justification for retailers to increase prices or exploit the emergency. N95 masks in Cebu City pharmacies are currently priced between P56 and P100 per piece, and Baricuatro noted that any future price adjustments must be decided by the provincial council. / MI KIZZIAH REEVE A. TANTOG, UP CEBU INTERN