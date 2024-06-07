Phase 1 of Mandaue’s recla project to start

THE multi-billion joint venture project in Mandaue City, involving the reclamation and development of 80 hectares of foreshore and submerged lands in Cansaga Bay for the City Government’s global city project, is set to begin its first phase of reclamation by the end of 2024.

The project, stretching from Barangay Paknaan to the area near Marcelo B. Fernan Bridge, has received significant investment from GlobalPort 900 Inc., through its holding firm, Sultan 900.

Initially budgeted at P9.9 billion, the project’s cost has increased to P15 billion due to its extended timeline.

The project involves reclaiming and developing 131 hectares of land. However, only 80 hectares will currently be used, as the proponents have yet to acquire area clearance for the remaining 51 hectares.

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan, in a phone interview on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the global city project of the City Government will feature a port complex, mixed-use residential and commercial centers, and a casino and entertainment complex.

First proposed in 2013, the project saw a contract signed in 2015, followed by permit acquisitions until 2019.

Calipayan said submission to the Philippine Reclamation Authority occurred in 2020, which later led to the issuance of a Notice to Commence Actual Reclamation Work in 2023.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources granted an Environmental Compliance Certificate after submitting supplemental requirements and environmental studies.

The reclamation plan includes canals and waterways to preserve the mangroves, addressing environmental concerns about siltation and shallow waters.

Calipayan said there has been no opposition from local fishermen or residents, as the heavily silted area is not conducive to fishing.

The project is also expected to attract investment, create jobs, boost local businesses and enhance Mandaue’s tourism industry in the construction of the Global City Mandaue.

“The public is very excited. This will be a major boost to our economy once we start developing the reclaimed area into a mixed-use commercial hub,” said Calipayan.

Currently, the project is in the preparatory phase, with contractors finalizing plans for the excavation and disposal of silt and other necessary components for the reclamation.

Calipayan added that it is going to be the first-ever waterfront city for Mandaue City and the entire Cebu Province. / CAV