Philexport urges gov’t to retain Peza, BOC leadership

THE Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) has urged the government to preserve leadership continuity at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC), warning that changes could disrupt ongoing reforms and weaken investor confidence.

In a statement on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2025, Philexport said leadership changes at the two agencies should be carefully evaluated, given their recent performance in attracting investments and improving trade facilitation.

The group cited Peza’s investment approvals of P309.629 billion from January to October 2026, already exceeding its full-year target of P300 billion. The amount was 76.56 percent higher than the investments approved in the same period last year.

The performance also puts the agency on track to surpass its previous record of P311.9 billion, reflecting continued investor interest in the country’s economic zones, Philexport said.

Peza’s annual investment approvals rose from P69.3 billion in 2021 to P140.7 billion in 2022 under the leadership of Director General Tereso O. Panga.

Philexport also cited improvements in the BOC under Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, particularly in transparency, accountability, digitalization and operational efficiency.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority reportedly no longer included the BOC among the 10 most complained-about national government agencies in its first-quarter 2026 monitoring of red tape and service delivery.

The exporters’ group said the reforms at both agencies have helped address longstanding concerns of the business community and should be sustained.

It urged the government to consult stakeholders before making any leadership decisions, noting that changes could affect the country’s ability to attract investments, expand exports and improve the ease of doing business.

For Peza, consultations should involve foreign chambers of commerce, economic zone locators and other industry stakeholders, while discussions concerning the BOC should be conducted through the Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council.

Philexport stressed that the issue goes beyond retaining individual officials, saying the government should protect institutional gains and ensure that ongoing reforms are not derailed.

“At this critical juncture, the country needs continuity where reforms are working, accountability where improvements are needed, and leadership decisions guided by performance, institutional stability, and the national economic interest,” it said.

The group added that sustaining the gains at Peza and the BOC is important to maintaining the confidence of investors, exporters and the wider business community. / KOC