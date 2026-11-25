THE Cebu Provincial Government said the P183.02 million in PhilHealth claims flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) were not recorded in its 2025 financial statements because reimbursements for some claims filed toward the end of the year were received only in 2026.

Cebu Province Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan explained in a post on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, that the Provincial Accounting Office (PAO) recorded PhilHealth transactions only when payments were received through the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

Under accrual accounting, however, valid claims should have been recognized as receivables in the year they were filed, even if reimbursement had yet to be received.

“Sa ato pa, 2025 ang claim. 2026 nisulod ang bayad. Ang kulang mao ang pagrekord sa claim sa 2025 books samtang gihuwat pa ang bayad,” Catalan said.

She explained that the claims belonged to 2025, while the payments came in during 2026. What was missing was the recording of the claims in the 2025 books while the Province was waiting for payment.

In its 2025 audit report, COA found that P183,023,327.11 in PhilHealth claims filed by the Province’s 16 provincial and district hospitals were not recognized in its books of accounts as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The 16 hospitals filed a total of P884.87 million in PhilHealth claims in 2025, of which P732.65 million had been reimbursed, according to the audit report.

Accounting gap

Catalan said the Province received COA’s Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) sometime in March 2026 and submitted its response on April 23, 2026.

“This is an accounting and recording finding rather than a service delivery or claims filing finding,” Catalan said.

“Nibayad na ang PhilHealth for 2025, pero dili tibuok ang naabot. So naay portion na wala ma-record ang income sulod sa 2025. Ang katong claims towards end sa tuig, didto na nasulod ang bayad sugod sa 2026. Diha gikan ang gap,” she added.

She explained that claims filed toward the end of 2025 but paid in 2026 were recorded only upon receipt of the money and issuance of the corresponding official receipt by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

Under the proper accounting procedure, the Province should have recorded the valid claims as receivables in 2025 and then recorded the actual payments in 2026, clearing the corresponding receivables.

Catalan also clarified that hospitals do not directly receive or handle PhilHealth reimbursements.

“PhilHealth pays the Province through the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, which receives the money and issues the official receipts. Our hospitals do not directly handle or receive the amount; they are limited to providing patient care and filing the corresponding claims,” she said.

However, COA’s audit report identified the lack of regular reporting and coordination between the PAO, Provincial Health Office and the 16 hospitals as a reason for the unrecorded claims.

According to COA, the PAO did not regularly receive reports on outstanding PhilHealth claims, denied claims and return-to-hospital (RTH) claims from the health office and concerned hospitals.

“The lack of a formal reporting and reconciliation mechanism resulted in the non-recording of filed claims and the non-maintenance of subsidiary records prescribed under PhilHealth Circulars 2017-0020 and 2019-001,” COA said, as quoted in SunStar Cebu’s report.

The audit agency said the PAO recognized PhilHealth-related transactions only upon receipt of reimbursement payments, issuance of official receipts by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office and submission of the corresponding report of collections and deposits.

As a result, the Province’s Due from Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations, Other Payables and Hospital Fees accounts were understated by P183.02 million, COA said.

COA also cited the accrual basis of accounting under International Public Sector Accounting Standards 1, which requires financial statements to recognize transactions when they occur rather than only when cash is received.

Province’s response

Catalan said the Province had already implemented measures to address the accounting and monitoring gaps.

These include hiring additional PhilHealth claims clerks to monitor submissions, track claims until payment and follow up on those requiring action.

Hospitals and the PAO are also conducting monthly reconciliation of their records to ensure valid outstanding claims are reflected in the Province’s books even while reimbursement is pending.

Catalan also clarified that Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, who was then the officer-in-charge of the Provincial Health Office, submitted the Province’s response to COA on April 23, 2026.

Provincial Health Officer II Sheila Faciol took her oath of office on May 4, 2026, after Arsenal had submitted the response, according to Catalan.

In its audit report, COA said it acknowledged the establishment of a centralized monitoring dashboard and the Province’s commitment to improve coordination between the PAO and the hospitals.

However, the audit agency stressed that these measures did not change the fact that P183,023,327.11 in filed claims remained unrecorded in the Province’s books as of Dec. 31, 2025.

COA recommended that the PAO and the 16 hospitals establish a formal mechanism for the timely submission of monthly PhilHealth claims schedules, including outstanding, RTH and denied claims. / CDF